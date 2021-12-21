Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta Indigenous artist to be featured at IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

By Sarah Komadina Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 9:12 pm
Jason Carter designs and paints 150 hockey sticks to be given out as awards at the World Juniors Hockey Championships. View image in full screen
Jason Carter designs and paints 150 hockey sticks to be given out as awards at the World Juniors Hockey Championships. Global News

Six months ago, Jason Carter was going through his emails when he almost deleted an opportunity of a life time.

“There was this email from Hockey Canada that I thought was a spam, but as I looked a little closer I noticed it was legitimate,” Carter said.

It was a good thing he took that time to look a little closer. Hockey Canada asked if he would be interested in creating awards for the player of the game award at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

“It really means a lot to me as an artist to share my work, as well to a broad audience,” Carter said.

Watch: Local artist commissioned to make 45 pieces of art for new YYC terminal

Carter was tasked with hand-painting 150 hockey stick bases. He wanted to create an empowering design and has always been to bears and their meaning. The grizzly bear he picked is talking to the northern lights.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was trying to capture a feeling of that moment of triumph winning player of the game.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I was trying to capture a feeling of that moment of triumph winning player of the game."
Trending Stories

While the players trained for the championship, Carter put in his own long hours, painting for more than 12 hours a day for three weeks.

Read more: 20 years after playing in world juniors, Canadian goaltender comes full circle as coach

“Painting these sticks was a real chore,” Carter chuckled. “In the sense I didn’t realize how much work it was going to be just the prep the dang thing.”

Carter had to sand the base of every stick down and then paint a base coat. He picked blue and it took multiple layers.

“It was a huge process.”

When Carter started painting, he said the biggest challenge was the teeth.

“I got these tiny little silvers or white — to do that with a tiny little brush.”

As the days went on and as Carter kept painting sticks, he said he started to think about the players who will receive them and how much that mean to them.

Story continues below advertisement

“I hope that the player of the game receive their stick as a representation of their time in Canada… and their representation of their hard work and perseverance.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I hope that the player of the game receive their stick as a representation of their time in Canada… and their representation of their hard work and perseverance."

That perseverance is shared not just with the players, but also the artist behind the awards.

Most of the pre-tournament games were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Team Canada will only play on December 23.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Team Canada tagWorld Juniors tagIndigenous artist tagJason Carter tagplayer of the game tagCanmore Artist tagWorld Juniors Hockey Championship tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers