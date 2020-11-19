Coronavirus: Quebec to allow gatherings from Dec. 24-27, schools move to online learning before winter break
Quebec Premier François Legault proposed on Thursday a “moral contract” for the holiday season, where the province would allow gatherings between Dec. 24-27 with a maximum of 10 people. Legault asked people to limit contacts “as much as possible” one week before and one week after the set dates, and added that schools would be closing Dec. 17 and moving to online learning. Students will return to classes in January.