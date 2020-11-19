Quebec expected to announce extended holiday school closings

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. Thursday, when he is expected to announce extended holiday school closings.

Legault will be joined by Education Minister Jean-François Roberge, Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of public health.

Legault has already talked about extending the school holidays by one or two weeks in January so that schoolchildren will have a de facto quarantine period between the break and their return to class in 2021.

There is also speculation that the government may announce further restrictions on public gatherings over the holidays in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus, thereby making it safer for students and teachers to return to class in January.

Legault has not come out in favour of distance education for students.

On Wednesday, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce rejected the idea of extending school vacations in his province, saying current protocols in schools were sufficient to keep school children safe.