Snowfall on the way for Quebec: Environment Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Quebec is set to receive several centimeters of snow on Sunday evening, according to Environment Canada.

The regions of Baie-Comeau, Quebec City, Lanaudière, Laurentides and Gatineau will be the most affected.

Environment Canada has issued a snow warning for these areas, which could see 15 to 20 centimeters of snow starting Sunday evening into Monday.

The greater Montreal area should expect to receive about five centimeters of snow between Sunday evening and Monday.

Other regions, including Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Bas-Saint-Laurent will get about ten centimeters.

Environment Canada says the snow can turn into rain and freezing rain on Monday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
