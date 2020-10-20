Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
October 20 2020 10:34am
04:56

How effective is Canada’s COVID Alert app?

Jean-François Gagné, the co-chair of the COVID-19 Exposure Notification App Advisory Council, talks about Canada’s ‘Covid Alert’ app and just how effective it really is.

