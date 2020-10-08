Menu

Deb Hope
October 8 2020 9:00am
00:38

Tony Parsons on Deb Hope’s legacy

Former Global BC anchor Tony Parsons talks about his colleague and friend Deb Hope. What he remembers most about working with her and what she brought to the newsroom and the province.

