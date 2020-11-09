Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 9 2020 11:04am
05:58

Looking back at the legacy of Howie Meeker

Former BCTV broadcaster Bernie Pascall joined Paul Haysom on Global News Morning to talk about the impact and legacy Howie Meeker had. Meeker passed away at the age of 97 on Sunday.

