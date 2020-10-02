Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 2 2020 9:13pm
02:04

Global BC celebrates 60 Years: The birth of Greenpeace in B.C.

One of the most recognizable environmental movements in the world had its start right here in the 1970’s.

