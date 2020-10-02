Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Archive Video
October 2 2020 5:13pm
01:37

Global BC celebrates 60 Years: Sophie Lui’s ride at Playland is a real scream

Covering the Pacific National Exhibition is an annual highlight for Global News. Sometimes, being there on the ground is more thrilling than others.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home