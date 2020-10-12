Global News Hour at 6 BC October 12 2020 9:48pm 02:45 Global BC at 60: Dogs on set As we look back on 60 years of broadcasting, it’s not only people who have shaped the news. Squire Barnes has more on the big connections Global BC has with man’s best friend. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7393470/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7393470/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?