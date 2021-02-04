Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 4 2021 10:20pm
01:03

Goodbye and good luck to Global BC cameraman Karl Casselman

After nearly four decades in the business, longtime Global BC cameraman Karl Casselman is kicking off a well-deserved retirement.

Advertisement

Video Home