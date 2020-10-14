Global News Hour at 6 BC October 14 2020 8:51pm 03:23 Global BC at 60: Unforgettable politics of the 1990’s As we celebrate Global BC’s 60th anniversary, Keith Baldrey takes us back to the tumultuous ’90s, where B.C. saw no fewer than three elected premiers leave their mark amid scandals galore. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7397946/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7397946/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?