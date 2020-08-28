Menu

Covid-19 Manitoba
August 28 2020 9:46am
04:32

Outbreak at Brandon personal care home

Global News Morning speaks with Prairie Mountain Health about an employee testing positive at the Rideau Park Personal Care Home in Brandon.

