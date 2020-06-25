Global News at Noon BC June 25 2020 3:31pm 00:40 Probe finds LifeLabs failed to protect personal health information A probe into a major privacy breach at LifeLabs has found the company failed to secure the personal health information of clients in B.C. and Ontario. LifeLabs failed to protect personal information of millions: B.C. and Ontario report <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7108995/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7108995/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?