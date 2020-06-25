Menu

Health

LifeLabs failed to protect personal information of millions: B.C. and Ontario report

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted June 25, 2020 1:28 pm
A laboratory technologist at LifeLabs demonstrates one of the steps taken when a specimen is tested for COVID-19 at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020.
A laboratory technologist at LifeLabs demonstrates one of the steps taken when a specimen is tested for COVID-19 at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. The Canadian Press

Lab-test provider LifeLabs failed to protect the personal health information of millions of Canadians, a joint investigation by the B.C. and Ontario privacy commissioners has found.

The company failed to implement “reasonable safeguards” to protect personal information and violated privacy laws in both provinces, the joint report said, which resulted in a significant privacy breach in 2019.

The personal information of an unknown number of the company’s 15 million Canadian customers was stolen in a data breach in late October that year, as were test results from 85,000 Ontarians.

“LifeLabs exposed British Columbians, along with millions of other Canadians, to potential identity theft, financial loss, and reputational harm. The orders made are aimed at making sure this doesn’t happen again,” B.C. privacy commissioner Michael McEvoy said in the report, released Thursday.

What happened at LifeLabs?
LifeLabs is Canada’s largest provider of general health diagnostic and specialty laboratory testing services and has been in operation for more than 50 years with 5,700 employees.

It performs more than 100 million lab tests each year, with 20 million annual patient visits.

