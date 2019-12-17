LifeLabs reveals data breach affecting at least 85,000 Canadians

Send this page to someone via email

Lab-test provider LifeLabs says it paid ransom to secure data, including test results from 85,000 Ontarians, that was stolen in a data breach in late October.

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario and the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for British Columbia are now investigating the cyberattack on the computer system. The breach was reported to the offices on Nov. 1.

“An attack of this scale is extremely troubling. I know it will be very distressing to those who may have been affected. This should serve as a reminder to all institutions, large and small, to be vigilant,” Brian Beamish, Ontario’s privacy commissioner, said in a press release Tuesday.

LifeLabs is Canada’s largest provider of lab tests for diagnostic purposes, and is headquartered in B.C.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Story continues below advertisement