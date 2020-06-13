Brintnell Blvd. June 13 2020 8:16pm 01:15 Man dead after overnight shooting in northeast Edmonton A 34-year-old man has died following a shooting in Edmonton’s Brintnell neighbourhood on Saturday shortly after midnight. Nicole Stillger reports. Man, 34, dead after overnight shooting in northeast Edmonton <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7063934/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7063934/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?