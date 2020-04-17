b.c. coronavirus April 17 2020 8:19pm 01:52 Landfill staff receiving verbal abuse The regional district said there have been repeated instances of verbal abuse at landfill staff. And, as a response, it is prepared to hand out $100 fines to those who yell or swear at those employees. Swearing or yelling at landfill staff could cost you $100, says North Okanagan regional district <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6836173/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6836173/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?