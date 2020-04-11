Canada April 11 2020 7:45pm 01:50 Coronavirus: Free hotel rooms for front-line essential service workers A B.C. hotel company is providing free rooms to front-line essential service workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Coronavirus: Free hotel room program for essential workers running out of funds <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6809043/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6809043/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?