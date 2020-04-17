Swearing or yelling at landfill staff could cost you $100, says North Okanagan regional district

Send this page to someone via email

The coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a highly stressful time.

Still, that’s no reason for people to yell at one another, no matter the amount of pressure they’re under, says the Regional District of the North Okanagan.

In fact, the regional district is asking people to start following the golden rule, or face the possibility of forking out a little gold in the form of a fine.

On Thursday, the regional district said there have been repeated instances of verbal abuse at landfill staff. And, as a response, it is prepared to hand out $100 fines to those who yell or swear at those employees.

“We are all in this situation together, and we urge the public to recognize that the people running the facilities are keeping the sites open while also going through the stresses of a pandemic,” said Mike Fox, general manager of community services for the regional district.

“A little bit of patience and kindness is what we all need right now.”

Fox continued, saying “it’s disheartening that we have come to this point, but we are prepared to issue $100 fines to people who don’t follow the basic, golden rule of treating others with respect.”

The regional district is also reminding people to limit their trips to landfills and to only make essential trips. It said essential trips would include getting rid of waste that will rot, stink, or attract animals.

It added that landfills are limiting the number of people allowed on site due to physical distancing guidelines and that long waits should be expected.

