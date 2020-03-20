b.c. coronavirus March 20 2020 1:40pm 01:32 Coronavirus: B.C. couple donates $1K following online backlash A couple in Lake Country, B.C. has gone viral, from a video showing them buying two shopping carts full of meat. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6708892/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6708892/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?