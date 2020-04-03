b.c. coronavirus April 3 2020 8:57pm 02:00 Okanagan residents struggle with physical distancing With warmer weather around the corner, the city has its eyes on more potential problems with people not physically distancing properly. Experts concerned about warm days ahead as Okanagan residents struggle with physical distancing <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6777813/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6777813/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?