Experts concerned about warm days ahead as Okanagan residents struggle with physical distancing

Canadians are being urged by the federal and provincial government to stay at home.

“We need to make the right choices and we need to make them now,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on March 17, 2020, in a press conference.

According to leading health officials, physical distancing is Canada’s greatest tool in ‘flattening the curve’ of COVID-19.

“We have a few more weeks to go. Our goal is to have these restrictions that we’ve put in place and the orders that we have put our place for as short a time as possible,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer.

Here in the Okanagan, though, it appears not everyone is completely understanding the concept.

“It’s disappointing because we know how serious this health threat is. It’s another reminder to those who are out and about please follow the distancing rules,” said Colin Basran, Kelowna’s mayor.

With warmer weather around the corner, the city has its eyes on more potential problems with people not physically distancing properly.

“It’s absolutely a concern, the warming temperatures coming up. It’s going to bring more people out in our parks,” said Basran.

“Again, this is a reminder to please maintain that distance apart.”

Hot spots such as Knox Mountain are the main areas of concern.

On Friday, the city made one change to Knox mountain to make it safer for people to visit.

“We are making the Apex Trail one-way, so you will hike up and you’ll be required to take the road down,” said Basran.

With rising numbers of COVID-19 in B.C. being reported every day, it is yet to be seen what other guidelines will be made. However, it’s clear it is not going to be a normal springtime in the Okanagan.

