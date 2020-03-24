b.c. coronavirus March 24 2020 8:28pm 01:55 Coronavirus: social services reduced amid pandemic Normally, the Upper Room Mission would be feeding their clients inside but now have been forced to serve bagged lunches through their open doors to people outside. Coronavirus: Social services scaled back in Vernon, B.C. amid COVID-19 pandemic <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6728187/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6728187/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?