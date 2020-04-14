Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba premier proposes reduced work week for non-essential workers amid COVID-19 pandemic
During a COVID-19 update on Tuesday, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said that he will be meeting with public sector unions to propose a reduced work week for non-essential personnel to avoid layoffs, and to help shift necessary resources directly to front line workers amid the pandemic. Pallister said the reduced work week would allow full pay for part of the week and payment from employment insurance benefits for the remainder.