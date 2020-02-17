Community Reporter February 17 2020 8:34pm 01:53 Kelowna indulges in fun for Family Day Families were able to take part in a little bit of everything this Family Day. From pony rides to soccer, cricket, bouncy castles, skating and more, there was something for everyone in the family to enjoy. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6561984/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6561984/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?