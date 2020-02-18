Kelowna Family Day filled with fun for everyone

Send this page to someone via email

Families were able to take part in a little bit of everything this Family Day in Kelowna.

From pony rides to soccer, cricket, bouncy castles, skating and more, there was something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

The Kyra Londos Training Stables hosting pony rides for more than 40 kids, many of whom had never seen a horse before.

“It’s a ton of fun, my phone has been going off all day, so every couple minutes there’s a new person asking if they can join in,” said Kyra Londos.

A wonderland with almost any activity a kid could dream of, the Capital News Centre was overrun with fun.

“Normally we put through roughly 2,000 people,” said Valerie Petillion, Kelowna Recreation and Cultural Services.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s just good to see the smiling faces and families having fun together.”

In 2018 the B.C. government moved Family Day to the third Monday in February and now shares the holiday with Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick.