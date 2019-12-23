Charity December 23 2019 7:13pm 01:47 MyCityCare Shop of Wonders needs more donations to meet target A Lethbridge Christmas charity is still in need of toy donations for kids in need this holiday. Taz Dhaliwal has more. MyCityCare Shop of Wonders in Lethbridge needs more donations to meet target <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6333118/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6333118/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?