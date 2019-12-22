MyCityCare Shop of Wonders in Lethbridge needs more donations to meet target

A not-for-profit organization in Lethbridge called MyCityCare Shop of Wonders is reaching out to their local community for help in order to reach their goal of collecting an additional 300 gifts for their annual Christmas toy drive.

MyCityCare says they’ve had more than 800 families with kids come through the store and receive gifts. According to the organization, gifts of all sizes and types for a range of ages are welcome.

“Any new unwrapped toys can be dropped off here, so we’re looking for anything from leggo to baby toys, lots of teen stuff, “Jade Warf, an organizer said.

“We also struggle for teen gifts, cards are always great, fast food restaurants, the arcade, movie theaters, clothing.”

Warf says gift cards for the mall are more than welcome, since kids and teens can spend them anywhere.

Warf says that hard economic times within the province have had an effect on people’s ability to make donations.

“So I think they’re giving where they can, but the need for donations is obviously higher as the economic problem is higher as well,” she said. “I think we just need higher donations, the community has always come through for us, so it’ll happen, we just need it to happen sooner than later.”

One volunteer with the organization emphasized why donations are so important when it comes to them achieving their goal of creating a truly merry Christmas for all the kids they help out.

“From the standpoint of it being a non-profit, the gifts coming in is what goes out,” volunteer Bob Smith said. “So in order for the families to get their… gifts for their children, gifts have to be here and that’s mostly done by donations.”

Smith also said the kids are what inspire him to volunteer.

“For me, it’s being involved and being able to help the kids for Christmas..instead of [it] being nothing.”

MyCityCare says folks have until 9 p.m. on Monday to drop off gift donations at 321 8 St. S.

An organizer says the community has been very generous so far with their donations. However, since each child receives one big and small gift, along with three stockings, they still require more donations in order to meet their target.

