Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Agriculture
August 31 2021 7:09pm
01:43

Southern Alberta farmers harvest food to fight hunger

Taking a bite out of world hunger. Southern Alberta farmers took to the field for the Taber Foodgrains Project, and as Erik Bay explains, this year’s event is a milestone moment.

Advertisement

Video Home