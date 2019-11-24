Christmas November 24 2019 5:34pm 01:05 Kelowna dogs pose with Santa for a good cause The annual Santa Paws event in Kelowna offered pet photos with Santa to raise money for the SPCA. Kelowna pets posing with Santa to support the SPCA <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6211933/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6211933/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?