2020 Holiday Travel December 2 2020 7:33pm 01:29 Coronavirus: B.C. Premier John Horgan on travel restrictions during Christmas holidays Premier John Horgan answers a reporter’s question at Wednesday’s media briefing on whether British Columbians can expect to travel for the Christmas holidays. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7498536/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7498536/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?