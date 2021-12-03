Supporting flood victims during Christmas
While the worst of the flooding in the Interior and the rest of B.C. appears to be over, the attention now turns to recovery and lives getting back to normal. That includes getting ready for Christmas. But many of the flood victims remain displaced and will spend the holidays away from home. But as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, service providers together with Okanagan residents are determined to help those affected still be able to enjoy the holiday spirit.