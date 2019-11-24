Menu

Entertainment

Kelowna pets posing with Santa to support the SPCA

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted November 24, 2019 5:42 pm
Kelowna dogs pose with Santa for a good cause
The annual Santa Paws event in Kelowna offered pet photos with Santa to raise money for the SPCA.

They can’t tell Santa what they want for Christmas but they can pose for a cute holiday photo with the Jolly Old Elf.

Okanagan pets were in the spotlight on Sunday at the annual Santa Paws event held on a rural property in south Kelowna.

Pictures of your pet with Santa were by donation at the holiday fundraiser with all the proceeds going to support the local SPCA.

Organizer Majic Greenwood said the event has grown over the years.

The inaugural Kelowna Santa Paws in 2017 raised around $950 and last year that grew to just under $2,400.

“This year we’ve had so much interest from the community and so many people excited about it on our social media that we expect to do even better this year,” said Greenwood.

Luckily Santa was enthusiastic about sitting for lots of pet portraits. He told Global News he enjoys spending time with dogs.

The organizers plan to hold a similar fundraiser next holiday season.

– with files from Jeff Martin

