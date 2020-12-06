Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
central okanagan
December 6 2020 4:24pm
01:50

Lake Country Star

Three young boys from Lake Country are getting a lot of attention and even some special treatment after social media revealed they were responsible for a huge star that shines every night over the community.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home