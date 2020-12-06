Boys gain recognition for building a light-up star above Lake Country

Send this page to someone via email

Three young boys from Lake Country are getting a lot of attention and even some special treatment after social media revealed they were responsible for a huge star that shines every night over the community.

“We brought supplies up and then we built it. We put lights on it and then we brought up a battery and a solar panel and turned it on at 4 p.m. Friday,” said 11-year-old Mitchell Robertson, one of the boys.

Read more: Stolen Grinch replica returned to Penticton family

Mitchell, his nine-year-old brother Jake, and their friend, nine-year-old Weston Long, put in all of this effort for one, simple reason.

“Everything that’s going on right now is, kind of, not very happy. We wanted to have something happy to happen in our community,” Mitchell said.

Story continues below advertisement

When word of what the boys had done started to spread on social media, people started expressing their gratitude online.

Rob Gallagher, a pilot with Coldstream Helicopters, said he and his team offered the boys a flight to see their handiwork from a birds-eye view.

“I was actually out for a walk with my youngest son and saw the star above Lake Country. Both of us were just in awe of how cool that was,” Gallagher said. “Then I saw on one of our social media pages that it was actually a bunch of boys that had done it, and I thought that was very cool.”

The boys took their flight earlier this week.

“It was cool because it was the first time I got to go in a helicopter,” Mitchell said.

2:09 Okanagan residents to decorating their homes for Christmas earlier this year Okanagan residents to decorating their homes for Christmas earlier this year – Nov 26, 2020