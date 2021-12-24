Menu

Lifestyle
December 24 2021 8:11pm
01:24

Kelowna woman has mouse themed Christmas

A Kelowna woman has created a unique Christmas spectacle, she has rebranded Christmas ‘Christmouse’. Sydney Morton gives us a tour of the holiday decor.

