‘They just make you smile’: Kelowna, B.C. ‘Christmouse’ display features 1,000 mice decorations

Hazel Van Laak’s love of mouse-themed Christmas decorations has led her to create ‘Christmouse’.

Van Laak has approximately 1,000 mice ornaments, both on the tree and off.

“In 1963 I had a baby girl that was nine months old. For her first Christmas … somebody gave her a mouse. It was leather,” said Van Laak.

“Soon after, my husband came home with a mouse made out of nuts and bolts and said, ‘I thought this would go good with the other one,’ and it kind of just exploded after that.”

For decades, Van Laak has collected the ornaments and is gifted the tiny figurines from friends and family. The ornate display takes her four days to put up and five to take apart.

“They just make you smile,” said Van Laak.

“When I bring out the Christmas mice I sit on the chesterfield and take them out of the box and I smile. I remember where a lot of them came from and the same as when I put them away. It makes me happy.”

Each mouse brings the ‘Christmouse’ spirit to life in Van Laak’s house.