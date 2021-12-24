Menu

Entertainment

Kids in Saskatoon, across Canada say what the spirit of Christmas means to them

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted December 24, 2021 7:33 pm
Kids across Saskatchewan gave their input on what the spirit of Christmas means to them. View image in full screen
Kids across Saskatchewan gave their input on what the spirit of Christmas means to them. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

With one more sleep until Christmas, the big day is almost here.

For kids across Saskatchewan and Canada, the spirit of Christmas and what it means is relatively the same.

Ranging in age from five to nine, all of them agreed family time, presents and excitement for Santa Claus all topped their lists come Christmas Day.

Click to play video: 'The Morning Show: December 24' The Morning Show: December 24
The Morning Show: December 24

But they all had other thoughts, too.

Seven-year-old Korbin Knough in Thunder Bay, Ont., said he loves to get outside.

“I love to play in the snow, throw snowballs, go skating, make snow angels, things like that,” Knough said.

Read more: Calgary Flames alumni deliver Christmas presents to families in need

Seven-year-old Ethan and six-year-old Owen McDowell in Kelowna, B.C., felt another Christmas staple is the lights and light displays.

“(I like) their shine,” said Ethan.

“I love all the lights, except the blue ones. They make me sad,” said Owen as his father Ryan laughed off camera.

Canaja, nine, and Justina Green, seven, from Wisconsin added that family and being thankful are important.

“Spending time with family is what I like,” said Justina.

“Spending time with family and loving what you have over what you don’t,” added Canaja.

Five-year-old Charlee Remenda in Saskatoon said her favourite things were gifts and family.

Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and all the elves will be busy at work as they prepare to load the sleigh to deliver gifts to all the kids across the country.

Click to play video: '”Tis the season for hope’: Trudeau strikes optimistic note in annual Christmas message' ”Tis the season for hope’: Trudeau strikes optimistic note in annual Christmas message
”Tis the season for hope’: Trudeau strikes optimistic note in annual Christmas message
