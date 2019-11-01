Global News at 11 Toronto November 1 2019 12:53pm 01:27 Global Sports Anchor Rob Leth dresses up as The Terminator Rob Leth always goes all out for Halloween and this year was no exception. Watch his portrayal of The Terminator on Global News at 11 with Anchor Crystal Goomansingh. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6113740/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6113740/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?