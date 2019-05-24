Bob Layton May 24 2019 8:42pm 01:39 Bob Layton’s editorial: May 24 In his latest editorial, Bob Layton talks about the wildfire situation in Alberta. Bob Layton: What if you were to blame for a massive wildfire? <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5314499/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5314499/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?