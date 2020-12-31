Bob Layton December 31 2020 8:55pm 01:53 Legendary broadcaster Bob Layton’s final day He’s been a trusted voice on Edmonton radio for 50 years.On Thursday, the last day of 2020, he signed off the last time. Fletcher Kent looks at Bob Layton’s legacy. Edmonton radio legend Bob Layton announces retirement <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7550223/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7550223/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?