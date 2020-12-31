Menu

Bob Layton
December 31 2020 8:55pm
01:53

Legendary broadcaster Bob Layton’s final day

He’s been a trusted voice on Edmonton radio for 50 years.On Thursday, the last day of 2020, he signed off the last time. Fletcher Kent looks at Bob Layton’s legacy.

