Menu
National
Change Location
Change Location
Select Location
Barrie
BC
Calgary
Durham
Edmonton
Guelph
Halifax
Hamilton
Kingston
Kitchener
Lethbridge
London
Montreal
New Brunswick
Okanagan
Ottawa
Peterborough
Regina
Saskatoon
Toronto
Winnipeg
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
TV News Programs
Newscasts & Videos
TV
Global National
Global National
The West Block
The Morning Show
More …
Personalities
Video Centre
Go
Ad Choices
Topics
World
Canada
Local
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
Politics
Lifestyle
Money
Entertainment
Health
Video
Podcast
Trending
Cannabis
Commentary
Sports
Contests
Live
Tech
Like
Follow
Ad Choices
Special
11 minutes ago
Edmonton’s seasonal parking ban ends at 4 p.m. Friday
Bob Layton
January 24 2020 9:06pm
01:42
Bob Layton Editorial: Jan. 24
In this week’s editorial, Bob Layton hands the mic over to you.
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6460818/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6460818/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
Responsive site?
More Videos
Bob Layton Editorial: handing the mic to you
01:46
Bob Layton’s editorial: Jan. 17
01:43
Bob Layton’s editorial: Jan. 10
01:47
Bob Layton’s editorial: Dec. 20
01:29
Bob Layton’s editorial: Dec. 13
01:38
Bob Layton: Dec. 27
01:27
Bob Layton Editorial: The Alberta advantage
01:38
Video Home
01:43
Bob Layton
Bob Layton’s editorial: Jan. 17
01:47
Bob Layton
Bob Layton’s editorial: Jan. 10
01:46
Bob Layton
Bob Layton Editorial: handing the mic to you
01:27
Bob Layton
Bob Layton: Dec. 27
01:15
Bob Layton
Chatting with longtime 630 CHED Santas Anonymous volunteer Bob Layton
01:38
Bob Layton
Bob Layton’s editorial: Dec. 13
01:38
Bob Layton
Bob Layton Editorial: The Alberta advantage
01:34
Bob Layton
Bob Layton’s editorial: Nov. 29
01:52
Bob Layton
Bob Layton: Are political ‘optics’ ruling the day in Alberta?
01:36
Bob Layton
Bob Layton’s editorial: Nov. 15
01:40
Bob Layton
Bob Layton’s editorial: Oct. 11
01:36
Bob Layton
Bob Layton’s editorial: Oct. 4
01:39
Bob Layton
Bob Layton editorial: Climate emergency or not?
01:23
Bob Layton
Bob Layton’s editorial: Sept. 20
01:36
Bob Layton
Bob Layton’s editorial: Sept. 13
01:34
Bob Layton
Bob Layton editorial: Vaping
01:37
Bob Layton
Bob Layton’s editorial: Aug. 30
01:27
Bob Layton
Bob Layton’s editorial: Aug. 16
01:40
Bob Layton
Bob Layton’s editorial: Aug. 9
01:21
Bob Layton
Bob Layton editorial: Calgary Stampede animal safety
01:38
Bob Layton
Bob Layton’s editorial: July 12
01:36
Bob Layton
Bob Layton’s editorial: July 5
01:21
Bob Layton
Bob Layton’s editorial: June 7
01:33
Bob Layton
Bob Layton’s editorial: May 31
01:39
Bob Layton
Bob Layton’s editorial: May 24
01:35
Bob Layton
Bob Layton editorial: May 10
01:34
Bob Layton
Bob Layton’s editorial: May 3
01:41
Bob Layton
Bob Layton editorial: The wheels of justice grind slow in David Wynn case
01:31
Bob Layton
Bob Layton’s editorial: A word to the wise for Jason Kenney
01:47
Bob Layton
Bob Layton’s editorial: April 12
Latest National Video
Programs
Global National
Everyday Hero
16x9
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Extras
The West Block
The Morning Show
Categories
Canada
World
Money
Politics
Health
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Online Exclusive