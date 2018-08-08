Art August 8 2018 3:16pm 00:56 Local artist tours art installation downtown Toronto to protest gun violence Local Toronto artist, Viktor Mitic, tours his Shot Up Car in a two-hour art installation to protest gun violence in the city and all over the world. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4376968/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4376968/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?