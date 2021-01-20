2021 Calendar January 20 2021 12:11pm 03:57 Toronto photography duo raising money with artful calendar Two Toronto photographers Saty Namvar and Pratha Samyrajah talk about their artful 2021 calendar ‘New Day’ and how the project is giving back to families in need. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7588218/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7588218/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?