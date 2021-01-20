Menu

2021 Calendar
January 20 2021 12:11pm
03:57

Toronto photography duo raising money with artful calendar

Two Toronto photographers Saty Namvar and Pratha Samyrajah talk about their artful 2021 calendar ‘New Day’ and how the project is giving back to families in need.

