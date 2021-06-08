Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
June 8 2021 10:27am
04:06

Toronto’s ‘Basket Full of Queers Variety Show’ celebrates Pride

Tai Wong-Clayton, co-producer of the ‘Basket Full Of Queers Variety Show,’ shares what to expect from the online event in celebration of Pride Month.

