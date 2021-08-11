Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 11 2021 6:03pm
02:02

ROM exhibits never-before-seen photography spanning almost 200 years

A never-before-seen photography exhibit is coming to the Royal Ontario Museum this weekend. Our Melanie Zettler got a private tour of the images from “Breaking the Frame,” spanning nearly 200 years.

