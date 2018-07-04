Global News at 11 Okanagan
July 4 2018 8:29pm
Penticton United Church erects “no trespassing” signs, calls for action on drug crisis

The Penticton United Church is speaking out about the homelessness and drug problem it says is getting worse in the south Okanagan.

As Shelby Thom reports, the church minister is now calling for action.

