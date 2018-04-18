Global News Morning April 18 2018 7:05am 02:56 Rob Lowe jokes about the #Halifax Explosion on Jimmy Kimmel Live Is it ok to joke about the Halifax Explosion Disaster? The morning news team discuss Rob Lowe’s recent comments on Jimmy Kimmel Live. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4151758/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4151758/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?