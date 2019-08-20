Global News Morning August 20 2019 6:51am 05:46 Benefit concert being held for anti-bullying society We find out more about a benefit concert at The Carleton for the No Time for That Anti-Bullying Society. Founded by Elsie Morden, the society empowers youth through story and song. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5787258/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5787258/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?